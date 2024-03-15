Great American Bluegrass Jam - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is bringing together the best of bluegrass the area has to offer to create a weekend experience for any bluegrass fan. The Great American Bluegrass Jam will take over the Downtown Owensboro area the weekend of March 15-17, 2024.

This event will feature the Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam, the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder in concert at the Hall of Fame, excursions to both Green River Distilling Co and the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine, KY, and much more in collaboration with downtown businesses.

For more information, please visit bluegrasshall.org/