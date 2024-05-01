Great Steamboat Race - Louisville

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Boarding

5:45 PM: Departure

6:00 PM: Race Begins

As one of the original and longest standing traditions of the Kentucky Derby Festival, the Great Steamboat Race has been taking place on the Ohio River since 1963. Ask any local, this event has become a Louisville tradition in the leadup to Derby weekend!

The event pits vessels against each other, including the Belle of Cincinnati, as they compete for bragging rights in this race on the river!

The Belle of Louisville was declared the winner in 2023. Come see if our beloved local steamboat reigns supreme in 2024.

The race lasts about 2 hours, finishing back at the Wharf. Following the race, the victor is awarded the pair of coveted Silver Antlers during an Awards Ceremony at the Chow Wagon at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/