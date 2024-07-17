Green Drinks with Louisville Sustainability Council
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Green Drinks is a casual monthly meet-up of community members and organizations, coordinated by Louisville Sustainability Council. Each month they host different speakers from across the city to educate and inform the community on sustainable businesses, projects, and initiatives. Each presentation is followed by Q&A, discussion, and networking. At Yew Dell, you’ll learn about our ongoing sustainability efforts, including solar panels, the glasshouse’s green roof, and the new Reflection Lake which provides fresh water to the nursery.
