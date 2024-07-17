× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Save the Date: Green Drinks with Louisville Sustainability Council

Green Drinks with Louisville Sustainability Council

Green Drinks is a casual monthly meet-up of community members and organizations, coordinated by Louisville Sustainability Council. Each month they host different speakers from across the city to educate and inform the community on sustainable businesses, projects, and initiatives. Each presentation is followed by Q&A, discussion, and networking. At Yew Dell, you’ll learn about our ongoing sustainability efforts, including solar panels, the glasshouse’s green roof, and the new Reflection Lake which provides fresh water to the nursery.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/