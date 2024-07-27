× Expand Rocketpower Brand Co. Green River Lake Trail 5K & 10K

Green River Lake Trail 5K & 10K

The Green River Lake Trail 5K & 10K wraps around the ridges of beautiful Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville, KY. Enjoy these summer miles on great trails in the heart of Kentucky.

The 5K route is a beginner friendly course! There will a couple of hills along with a fair bit of grassy areas to balance it out. The 10K course goes a bit deeper into the woods with few more climbs and descents as well as more technical and root-filled trail.

We will have one water station on course for the 5K, and two on course for

the 10K runners.

After the race enjoy time at the lake and around the start park including the best campground in Kentucky! Green River Lake State Park Campground has won the award for best campground from readers of Kentucky Living for multiple years! A camp store, putt-putt, lakeside camping, beach with swimming area, playground, pavilion, boat ramp, and more! The park is a great way to enjoy a weekend of fun in central Kentucky.

For more information, please call 859.359.2077 or visit runsignup.com/greenriverlaketrail5k10k