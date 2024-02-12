× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau NCM 25th Anniversary & 6th National Corvette Caravan

Ground to Sky: The Sinkhole Reimagined Exhibit - Corvette Museum

“Ground to Sky: The Sinkhole Reimagined.” The exhibit will open to the public on Friday, June 14, 2024, and will run through September 15, 2024

On February 12, 2014, at 5:38 AM, the National Corvette Museum suffered a cave-in that claimed eight cars from the museum’s multimillion dollar collection and caused an international sensation. The video and images captured by museum security cameras went viral, circulating around the globe. Viewers were left stunned at the loss of such rare and remarkable treasures, and all eyes were on the National Corvette Museum’s response and recovery. It will document the moments, memories, and machines that made history that fateful day, while focusing on the accomplishments of countless Museum staff and supporters who built back and reimagined a National Corvette Museum that continues to evolve.

For more information call 270.781.7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org