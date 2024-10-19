Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt - Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt

Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt

Enjoy the crisp air and changing leaves at the Arboretum as we trek out into the great outdoors in search of natural treasures.

We invite you to bring your littles to the fall scavenger hunt and afterward, they will create a work of art with their finds!

We will meet at the Welcome Center; guests are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes!

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-fall-scavenger-hunt-2/