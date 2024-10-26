Guided Hike: Fall Shoreline Water Trek - Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Guided Hike: Fall Shoreline Water Trek

Enjoy a leisurely guided kayak trek at the Arboretum. Take in the beautiful sights along the shore of Lake Pee Wee!

If you are unfamiliar with kayaking and would like to go with a group, this is a great opportunity for you! Seasoned kayakers are invited as well.

Meet us at the kayak launch at 2:00 p.m.

We will have a limited amount of kayaks available. Please call 270.584.9017 or email mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com to reserve one of our kayaks ahead of time.

Guests are welcome to bring their own kayak or canoe and join us!

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-fall-shoreline-water-trek/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.584.9017
