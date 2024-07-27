Guided Hike: Pollinators - Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Guided Hike: Pollinators Guided Hike: Pollinators

Join us for a hike throughout the arboretum as we learn about the various types of pollinators and their importance.

Saturday, July 27, 2024, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Meet at the Mahr Park Welcome Center.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-pollinators-2/