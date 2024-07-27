Guided Hike: Pollinators - Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Guided Hike: Pollinators
Join us for a hike throughout the arboretum as we learn about the various types of pollinators and their importance.
Saturday, July 27, 2024, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Meet at the Mahr Park Welcome Center.
For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-pollinators-2/
