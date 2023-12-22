Guided Hike: Summer Solstice Night Hike - Mahr Park Arboretum

Guided Hike: Summer Solstice Night Hike

Join us on Saturday, June 22, 2024, as we celebrate the Summer Solstice. The summer solstice occurs on Thursday, June 20, 2024, and is the longest day of the year. The summer solstice happens when one of Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun!

On this hike, you will learn about the summer solstice and experience a guided hike at night.

We will meet at the Welcome Center, this hike will be in the Mahr forest so dress appropriately. 🌙

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-summer-solstice-night-hike/

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.584.9017
