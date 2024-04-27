Guided Hike: Trees of the Arboretum - Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Guided Hike: Trees of the Arboretum
Join us for a guided hike focusing on trees of the arboretum in celebration of Arbor Day!
Saturday, April 27, 2024, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Meet at the Mahr Park Arboretum Welcome Center
For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-trees-of-the-arboretum/
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Outdoor