Guided Hike: Trees of the Arboretum - Mahr Park Arboretum

Join us for a guided hike focusing on trees of the arboretum in celebration of Arbor Day!

Saturday, April 27, 2024, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Meet at the Mahr Park Arboretum Welcome Center

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-trees-of-the-arboretum/