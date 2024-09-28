HAIRBALL with Wylde Ryde at Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

 HAIRBALL returns to The DAM for the 4th consecutive year on Saturday, September 28, 2024, as part of the First United Bank & Trust 2024 Concert Series. Special Guest Wylde Ryde will also perform. Gates open at 5:30 pm CDT, and the show starts at 7:00 pm CDT.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

Concerts & Live Music
270.298.0036
