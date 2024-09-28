HAIRBALL with Wylde Ryde at Beaver Dam

HAIRBALL returns to The DAM for the 4th consecutive year on Saturday, September 28, 2024, as part of the First United Bank & Trust 2024 Concert Series. Special Guest Wylde Ryde will also perform. Gates open at 5:30 pm CDT, and the show starts at 7:00 pm CDT.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/