Handmade Creations - Gift Bags - Oldham County Public Library

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Handmade Creations Gift Bags

FREE/For Adults.

Participants will decorate their own gift bag and tag for the holiday season with staff from the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.222.9713
