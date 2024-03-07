Handmade Creations - Spring Wreath at Oldham County Public Library
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
FREE/For Adults.
Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch to make a beautiful spring wreath out of yarn. Hanging a wreath on your front door is a great way to welcome springtime.
