Handmade Creations - Spring Wreath at Oldham County Public Library

to

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Handmade Creations - Spring Wreath at Oldham County Public Library

FREE/For Adults.

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch to make a beautiful spring wreath out of yarn. Hanging a wreath on your front door is a great way to welcome springtime.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.222.9713
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Handmade Creations - Spring Wreath at Oldham County Public Library - 2024-03-07 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Handmade Creations - Spring Wreath at Oldham County Public Library - 2024-03-07 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Handmade Creations - Spring Wreath at Oldham County Public Library - 2024-03-07 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Handmade Creations - Spring Wreath at Oldham County Public Library - 2024-03-07 11:30:00 ical