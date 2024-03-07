× Expand Oldham County Public Library Handmade Creations - Spring Wreath

at Oldham County Public Library

FREE/For Adults.

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch to make a beautiful spring wreath out of yarn. Hanging a wreath on your front door is a great way to welcome springtime.

