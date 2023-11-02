Handmade Creations: Paper Wreaths - Oldham County Public Library

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Handmade Creations: Paper Wreaths

FREE/For Adults.

Join Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch staff in making a beautiful paper wreath out of scrap paper.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Crafts, Education & Learning, Parents, Workshops
502.222.9713
