Handmade Creations: Paper Wreaths - Oldham County Public Library
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Handmade Creations: Paper Wreaths
FREE/For Adults.
Join Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch staff in making a beautiful paper wreath out of scrap paper.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Crafts, Education & Learning, Parents, Workshops