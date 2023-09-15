× Expand Harvest Fest Harvest Fest

Harvest Fest at Mahr Park Arboretum

Join us at the Arboretum for some fall fun for the third-annual Harvest Fest at Mahr Park! FREE EVENT!

Tractors, pumpkins, and fun, oh my! You will delight in many agricultural, educational, community, retail, and food vendors and activities. Kick back and enjoy some live sounds and a cool fall breeze! Take a dive into the corn-pit, get lost in a hay maze, or enjoy “Touch-a-Tractor”!

Friday, Sept. 15 | 5-9 pm : Live music, shopping, food

Saturday, Sept. 16 | 10 am – 6 pm : Shopping, food, hayrides, ag demonstrations and more!

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/harvest-fest/2023-09-15/