Harvest Fest at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Harvest Fest at Mahr Park Arboretum
Join us at the Arboretum for some fall fun for the third-annual Harvest Fest at Mahr Park! FREE EVENT!
Tractors, pumpkins, and fun, oh my! You will delight in many agricultural, educational, community, retail, and food vendors and activities. Kick back and enjoy some live sounds and a cool fall breeze! Take a dive into the corn-pit, get lost in a hay maze, or enjoy “Touch-a-Tractor”!
Friday, Sept. 15 | 5-9 pm : Live music, shopping, food
Saturday, Sept. 16 | 10 am – 6 pm : Shopping, food, hayrides, ag demonstrations and more!
For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/harvest-fest/2023-09-15/