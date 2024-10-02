Haunted Objects Live at the Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Join the Newkirks, known from The Haunted Objects Podcast, Amazon Prime’s Hellier and Travel Channel’s Kindred Spirits, for a spine-tingling live presentation!

For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

859.236.4692
