Haunted Objects Live at the Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
×
Haunted Objects Live at the Norton Center for the Arts
Join the Newkirks, known from The Haunted Objects Podcast, Amazon Prime’s Hellier and Travel Channel’s Kindred Spirits, for a spine-tingling live presentation!
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
Info
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music