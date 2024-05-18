× Expand Jeff Caven

Heart at KFC Yum! Center

Heart - The Royal Flush 2024 Tour

with Special Guest Cheap Trick

Following their electrifying performances at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park for the NHL Winter Classics on January 1st and Climate Pledge Arena on New Year's Eve, the legendary rock band HEART announced their highly-anticipated return to the road for the first time after a five-year hiatus.

Presented by AEG Presents, the Royal Flush Tour 2024 will see the band embark on a North American and European tour. HEART is set to kick off their tour on Saturday, April 20th at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC and will visit downtown Louisville Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, May 18th.

HEART will be joined by celebrated rock band Cheap Trick on the Royal Flush Tour 2024.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/