Help Santa Get Home at Little Colonel Playhouse

December 16 & 17 from 2 – 5 pm

Tickets $12 per person.

A play written and directed by Bill Baker. Where do all the good boys and girls come from? The North Pole is working overtime and still can’t keep up. Santa uses some ‘special’ toy factories to help fill in the gaps, but the bank account is running low! Santa needs some special new online videos to draw in viewers and sell some ads on the North Pole internet channel. All the elves are running out of ideas. And Santa has a new problem – some kids in a new remote location. Can he get gifts to them and all the others on Christmas Eve night? Come see how Santa and the elves work to solve problems, and you can help Santa with his magic when he gets in trouble! Rated G.

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/