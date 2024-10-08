Henry Louis Gates, Jr. at the Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. at the Norton Center for the Arts

Based on his groundbreaking PBS series, Finding Your Roots, Professor Gates will share insights from his influential series about genealogy, genetics and history’s impact on our lives today.

For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Concerts & Live Music
