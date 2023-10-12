Heritage Food Festival at Mt. Folly Farm

Mt. Folly Farm, which is owned and operated by Laura Freeman, Founder of Laura’s Lean Beef, will host its first annual Heritage Food Festival, a four-day camping experience which begins on Thursday, October 12th. Attendees of the Heritage Food Festival will have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of workshops focused on traditional food preparation techniques including humane animal processing and butchering, foraging for wild herbs, making cheese and bread from scratch, and cooking with whole, raw ingredients sourced from local farms. The event will culminate in a community feast on Saturday, which will be prepared by workshop leaders and participants over the course of the Festival.

The Festival will be officially opened on Thursday with a sound-play exercise, calling in of spirit, and a meal blessing led by Leila Christina, the co-creator and Creative Director of Play Ashram, a yoga and earth-based spiritual retreat community founded in 2018 in the Red River Gorge. On Friday, there will be live music by Jacob Fultz, beginning at 7pm. Regeneration Distilling Co’s mobile bar, “The Alibi”, will also be on site Friday night, along with light food. On Saturday night attendees will put together a community dinner, using the foods produced during the event’s workshops. Otherwise, attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, snacks, and drinks, or to shop at the local country store. This is a pack it in/pack it out camping event for those staying overnight. Tickets, which are available for the full festival, the workshops only, or the live music only, can be purchased online.

Ticket purchase options:

Full Festival Entry - $60 per person

Workshops Only - $25 per day

Live Music Only - $10 Friday 10/13

