Hidden History Walking Tour - Oldham County History Center

Free for Members / $5 Non-Members.

Enjoy spring with a Hidden History Walking Tour led by Dr. Nancy Theiss Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center. This tour is based on her book, Hidden History of La Grange Kentucky. Tour will start at the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum at the History Center campus.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com