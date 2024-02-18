High School Musical: On Stage - The Spotlight Playhouse

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

High School Musical: On Stage

Performed by The Bluegrass Players

Experience the Energy and Excitement of "High School Musical" Live! Join us at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea, KY, for a spectacular rendition of the beloved musical, brought to life by the talented Bluegrass Players. Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of East High, where the drama of teenage life meets the exhilarating rush of the stage. With catchy tunes, dynamic choreography, and a story that captures the heart of high school experiences, this production is a must-see for fans of all ages. Don't miss your chance to see this modern classic come alive – grab your tickets now and be a part of the magic! 🌟

Performances:

Friday - Feb 16 - 7:00 pm

Saturday - Feb 17 - 7:00 pm

Sunday - Feb 18 - 2:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool

Info

Dance, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.756.0011
