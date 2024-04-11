Highbridge Film Festival at Asbury University

Asbury University’s acclaimed School of Communication Arts will host the 2024 Highbridge Film Festival on Asbury’s campus, April 11 through 13. The Festival culminates with the 20th-annual Highbridge Film Festival showcase screening and awards show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 in Hughes Auditorium. Tickets for the film festival showcase and red-carpet reception following are on sale online now. In-person sales begin on campus three weeks prior to the festival.

For more information call (859) 858-3511 or visit asbury.edu