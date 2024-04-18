Hillbilly Days Festival in Pikeville

Hillbilly Days Parade in Pikeville

Pikeville HILLBILLY DAYS! April 18-20, 2024

Come enjoy the festivities and craziness of Hillbilly Days and bring the whole family! There is something for everyone with hundreds of food and craft booths, a huge carnival, and music throughout the town. Y'all will be assured of having three days of outrageous fun, food, and frolic, and don't forget to come dressed up as a Hillbilly.

Hillbilly Days offers loads of fun for all participants, but there is true meaning behind the event. For 40 years, Shriners have faithfully traveled all over the United States and Canada to help crippled children. So, when you come upon Shriners all decked out in Hillbilly garb or driving one of those modified Hillbilly limousines, remember the children whose lives are being enhanced.

Hillbilly days improves each year as Shriners, the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Pike County Government, City of Pikeville and local volunteers transform downtown Pikeville into one of the most unique festivals in the world!

For more information visit hillbillydays.com