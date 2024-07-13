The Hite Institute of Art + Design Presents Origin Stories

Hite Institute of Art + Design Presents Origin Stories

Origin Stories presents a window into the lives of five Peruvian pre-Columbian ceramic objects that, up until 2024, had never been fully investigated. This exhibition will be on view from July 13 through August 9 at the Cressman Center for Visual Arts. The opening reception will be on July 13, from 4pm-7pm. This event is free and open to the public! We hope you will join us.

For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu