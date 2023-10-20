Hocus Pocus Event at MadCity Wicks & Wine
MadCity Wicks & Wine 37 S. Main St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Wicks & Wine is hosting their SECOND annual Hocus Pocus themed event. Pick your time slot for candle making (45 minutes), but arrive before or stay after for the alley party. There will be vendors set up to get you in the Hocus Pocus spirit.
What to expect...
🔥Spooky candle making experience
🔥Costume contest
🔥Photo booth
🔥Hocus Pocus Movie (Clements Parking Lot)
🔥2 Drink tickets
🔥Food truck coupon
🔥Alley party with vendors and food truck
For more information call (270) 681-8083 or visit madcitywicksandwine.com