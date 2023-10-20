× Expand Hocus Pocus Event Hocus Pocus Event

Hocus Pocus Event at MadCity Wicks & Wine

Wicks & Wine is hosting their SECOND annual Hocus Pocus themed event. Pick your time slot for candle making (45 minutes), but arrive before or stay after for the alley party. There will be vendors set up to get you in the Hocus Pocus spirit.

What to expect...

🔥Spooky candle making experience

🔥Costume contest

🔥Photo booth

🔥Hocus Pocus Movie (Clements Parking Lot)

🔥2 Drink tickets

🔥Food truck coupon

🔥Alley party with vendors and food truck

For more information call (270) 681-8083 or visit madcitywicksandwine.com