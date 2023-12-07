Holiday Cheer: Bourbon and Beer at Frazier History Museum Louisville

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Holiday Cheer: Bourbon and Beer

We’re ringing in the holidays with a Frazier Single Barrel of Town Branch Bourbon (a perfect gift) along with the newly released Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Cocoa Porter. It’s a seasonal celebration with Lexington Brewing & Distilling Company, the only brewery-distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. Discover the artistry and craftsmanship behind each of these exceptional spirits as we explore the intricate process of aging and distilling and the important role a barrel plays. We’ll also learn how this family-owned distillery incorporates sustainable practices into their operations—a little green for the holidays! Join us as we toast the season.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM:

Thursday, December 7

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Lights on Main Gallery Access: 5:30–6 p.m.

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

SIX TASTINGS:

Town Branch Frazier Single Barrel Bourbon

Town Branch Small Batch Bourbon

Town Branch Single Malt Whiskey

Ha’Penny Irish Whiskey

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Cocoa Porter

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Imperial Milk Stout

Admission: $44 ($39 for Contributor-Level Members and Above)

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/