Holiday Fundraiser - BraveHearts Equine Center

Get ready to jingle all the way to a heartwarming holiday fundraiser! The media and general public are invited to 'Christmas on the Farm' at BraveHearts Equine Center on Friday, Dec. 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Event Highlights:

- Meet and help 'Ring with Hank' and his herd to support The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

- Capture precious moments with Santa in delightful photo sessions.

- Enjoy a petting zoo experience.

- Savor the warmth of a hot cider bar and indulge in festive treats.

- Live music from The Salvation Army Band.

Event Details:

- Date: Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

- Time: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

- Location: BraveHearts Equine Center, 961 Russell Cave Road, Paris, KY

- Admission: $10 per family at the gate

For more information, please visit https://braveheartsequinecenter.com/