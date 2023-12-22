Holiday Fundraiser - BraveHearts Equine Center
to
BraveHearts Equine Center 961 Russell Cave Road, Kentucky 40361
Get ready to jingle all the way to a heartwarming holiday fundraiser! The media and general public are invited to 'Christmas on the Farm' at BraveHearts Equine Center on Friday, Dec. 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Event Highlights:
- Meet and help 'Ring with Hank' and his herd to support The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.
- Capture precious moments with Santa in delightful photo sessions.
- Enjoy a petting zoo experience.
- Savor the warmth of a hot cider bar and indulge in festive treats.
- Live music from The Salvation Army Band.
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, Dec. 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Location: BraveHearts Equine Center, 961 Russell Cave Road, Paris, KY
- Admission: $10 per family at the gate
For more information, please visit https://braveheartsequinecenter.com/