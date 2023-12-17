Holiday Hilarity at TEN20 - Louisville
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Caravan Comedy Showcase - 71
Holiday Hilarity
Dec. 17 Holiday Hilarity at TEN20
Put a little laughter in your holiday with this standup comedy show at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.
Louisville Laughs is bringing in three of our favorite comics from Indiana -- Shanda Sung, Julie Heckman and Neal Meyer.
Plus we added local favorites Crystal Phoenix and Sandra D.
It's going to be a great night of laughter. Plus enjoy terrific craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi or Happy Belly Bistro.
For more information, please visit cli.re/53206-dec.-17-holiday-hilarity-at-ten20