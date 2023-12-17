Holiday Hilarity at TEN20 - Louisville

× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 71 Holiday Hilarity

Dec. 17 Holiday Hilarity at TEN20

Put a little laughter in your holiday with this standup comedy show at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Louisville Laughs is bringing in three of our favorite comics from Indiana -- Shanda Sung, Julie Heckman and Neal Meyer.

Plus we added local favorites Crystal Phoenix and Sandra D.

It's going to be a great night of laughter. Plus enjoy terrific craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi or Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please visit cli.re/53206-dec.-17-holiday-hilarity-at-ten20