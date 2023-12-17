× Expand Produced by ArtSpark Productions Festival Announcement

Holiday Market at Woodhaven Country Club

Looking for that perfect Christmas gift?

Enjoy listening to beautiful Christmas music performed by Rehab’s Rope as you browse through over 50 artisan and craft booths from around the region.

Enjoy tasty refreshments provided by the wonderful chef at Woodhaven Country Club.

Net proceeds from this event will go to the Fern Creek Highview United Ministries Inc.

FREE ADMISSION FOR MEMBERS &

NON-MEMBERS!

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be on stage greeting everyone with a beautiful backdrop for free holiday photos.

Special thanks to our sponsors:

T Mobile

Universal Windows Direct

The Bath Authority Louisville

For more information call 5026411910 or visit artsparkproductions.com