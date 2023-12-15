Holiday Open House - Cartwright Grove

Holiday Open House at Cartwright Grove

We absolutely ADORE Cartwright Grove at Christmas!

Visit our 1880’s Old West Town when it is decked out in its absolute most beautiful best! The Grove will be open for guests on Fridays and Saturdays on Dec. 8th & 9th, 15th & 16th, and 22nd & 23rd, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, nightly.

Talk to Santa (6 PM – 8 PM, each night), listen to music in the saloon, and maybe even take a covered wagon ride ($4 on Dec. 15th & 16th only).

For more information, please visit visitmayfieldgraves.org/