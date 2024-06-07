Hootie & the Blowfish - Riverbend Music Center

Iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish return to the road in 2024, as the foursome sets out on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour featuring special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. The 43-City tour will include a stop in Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center on Friday, June 7.

The group comprised of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, who formed the band during their time as students together at the University of South Carolina, will visit 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada. This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose chart-topping, GRAMMY-award winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View – which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history – plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” reflects Bryan. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a backstage tour and photo on stage, VIP lounge access, autographed merch and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

For more information, please visit riverbend.org