Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center

1-5 pm

Hops on the Ohio is one of Owensboro’s biggest beer festivals of the year, bringing you all the craft beer, wine and spirits you could ask for! This will be the 4th time the beer festival has been hosted in Owensboro, with one very exciting change: Founders Cody Anderson and Matt Holderfield are moving it to a new location! The 2023 event will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center! Please note the event is for ages 21 and over only.

Tickets:

General Admission – $45

Designated Driver – $10

+additional processing fees

For more information visit owensborocenter.com