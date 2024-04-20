Horse Tack Swap - Campbellsville
Green River Stables 592 592 Robin Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Horse Tack Swap at Green River Stables
Horse Tack Swap - Campbellsville
Got tack??!
Reserve a camp site or a booth & bring your horse tack to sell or swap!
Saddles, bridles, hats, blankets, homemade western items welcome.
Indoor saloon booth space is available!
For more information, please visit greenriverstables.com
