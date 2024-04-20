Horse Tack Swap - Campbellsville

Green River Stables 592 592 Robin Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Horse Tack Swap - Campbellsville

Got tack??!

Reserve a camp site or a booth & bring your horse tack to sell or swap!

Saddles, bridles, hats, blankets, homemade western items welcome.

Indoor saloon booth space is available!

For more information, please visit greenriverstables.com

Markets, This & That
270.789.4525
