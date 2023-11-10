Host a Vet - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Frankfort

to

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Host a Vet - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Frankfort

Meet Kentucky standard KRS 158.075 by observing Veterans Day on Friday, November 10, in your school with this special virtual experience. From boot camp to travels abroad, our veterans share experiences and answer questions about their time on active duty and their return home. Watch from your school or home as we celebrate and honor our servicepersons!

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/events/host-a-vet-2

Info

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Host a Vet - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Frankfort - 2023-11-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Host a Vet - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Frankfort - 2023-11-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Host a Vet - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Frankfort - 2023-11-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Host a Vet - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Frankfort - 2023-11-10 10:00:00 ical