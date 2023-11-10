Host a Vet - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Frankfort
to
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
×
Host a Vet - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Frankfort
Meet Kentucky standard KRS 158.075 by observing Veterans Day on Friday, November 10, in your school with this special virtual experience. From boot camp to travels abroad, our veterans share experiences and answer questions about their time on active duty and their return home. Watch from your school or home as we celebrate and honor our servicepersons!
For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/events/host-a-vet-2
Info
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Education & Learning