Host a Vet - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Frankfort

Meet Kentucky standard KRS 158.075 by observing Veterans Day on Friday, November 10, in your school with this special virtual experience. From boot camp to travels abroad, our veterans share experiences and answer questions about their time on active duty and their return home. Watch from your school or home as we celebrate and honor our servicepersons!

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/events/host-a-vet-2