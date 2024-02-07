I Got a Right to the Tree of Life: Women’s Suffrage and African American Women’s Voices - Kentucky Museum
to
Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
I Got a Right to the Tree of Life: Women’s Suffrage and African American Women’s Voices
- Date:Wednesday, February 7th, 2024
- Time:5:00pm - 6:00pm
- Location:Kentucky Museum
Description:
Presentation by Dr. Kathy Bullock, Professor Emerita of Music, Berea College. Through songs and stories, this presentation will share the journey and the contributions of African American women in the struggle for the Right to Vote in the U.S. This program will highlight stories and struggles of African American women leaders, from the late 1870s up to the Voting Rights Act in 1965 and beyond.
This program was funded in part by Kentucky Humanities.
For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/