INTO THE WOODS at Playhouse in the Park

INTO THE WOODS

That's right, two Sondheim musicals in one season. Are we crazy? Quite possibly. This particular Sondheim classic, Into the Woods, is a modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales in a musical format that follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel-all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch who has put a curse on them.

Email: playhouse@murray-ky.net

Phone: 270.759.1752

Auditions: May 8th and 9th-This beast of a show calls for 7 men, 10 women, 1 voiceover, and a potential ensemble.

Directed by: Wayne Shields-Hogue

For more information call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org