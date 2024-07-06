× Expand Credit: Aaron Smith Free Show! Saturday, July 6, 7:30pm. Improv Anonymous at Goodwood Taproom, 636 E. Main St. Find us at facebook.com/ImprovAnonymous or on Instagram @ImprovAnonymous.

Improv Anonymous – Free Show at Goodwood

Experience never-rehearsed, never-seen-before, and never-to-be-seen-again improv comedy at its finest! FREE SHOW at 7:30 on Saturday, July 6 at Goodwood Taproom! Doors open at 7pm.

Join Improv Anonymous as we take your suggestions and turn them into scenes and stories right in front of your eyes. Perfect for: lovers of Who's Line Is It Anyway?; people who enjoy scrolling endlessly through videos; those who love laughing; those who hate laughing; cat lovers; young people; old people; people in that middle stage of life who aren't quite sure how old they are, but who presume it's probably older than 30; and you. See you there!