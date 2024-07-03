Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular in Corbin
Corbin Arena 500 Arena Dr, Corbin, Kentucky 500 Arena Dr, Corbin, KY 40701
Come and celebrate our Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular with us on July 3rd from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at The Corbin Arena, with fireworks being set off at 9:45 p.m.!! There will be inflatables, food trucks, DJ Dance Party, free goody bags for kids, and of course, a best patriotic costume contest!! This is a FREE community event, and we can't wait to see you there! Please call 606-528-8860 for questions, or visit www.corbinkytourism.com !
For more information, please call 606.258.2020 or visit thecorbinarena.com/