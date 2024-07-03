Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular in Corbin

Come and celebrate our Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular with us on July 3rd from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at The Corbin Arena, with fireworks being set off at 9:45 p.m.!! There will be inflatables, food trucks, DJ Dance Party, free goody bags for kids, and of course, a best patriotic costume contest!! This is a FREE community event, and we can't wait to see you there! Please call 606-528-8860 for questions, or visit www.corbinkytourism.com !

For more information, please call 606.258.2020 or visit thecorbinarena.com/

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
606.258.2020
