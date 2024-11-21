Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson at the Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Invincible brings “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Thriller” and so much more from the King of Pop back to the stage!
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
