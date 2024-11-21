Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson at the Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson at the Norton Center for the Arts

Invincible brings “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Thriller” and so much more from the King of Pop back to the stage!

For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Info

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music
859.236.4692
Google Calendar - Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2024-11-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2024-11-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2024-11-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2024-11-21 19:00:00 ical