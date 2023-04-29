Irving Berlin: From Rags To Ritzes: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Irving Berlin: From Rags To Ritzes: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

2022-2023 Graves Gilbert Variety Series

Orchestra Kentucky, the Orchestra Kentucky Chorale, and guest vocalists pay tribute to a pillar of the Great American Songbook. Enjoy Irving Berlin classics including “Count Your Blessings,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “God Bless America,” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270.904.1880
Google Calendar - Irving Berlin: From Rags To Ritzes: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC - 2023-04-29 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Irving Berlin: From Rags To Ritzes: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC - 2023-04-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Irving Berlin: From Rags To Ritzes: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC - 2023-04-29 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Irving Berlin: From Rags To Ritzes: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC - 2023-04-29 19:30:00 ical