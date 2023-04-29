Irving Berlin: From Rags To Ritzes: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

2022-2023 Graves Gilbert Variety Series

Orchestra Kentucky, the Orchestra Kentucky Chorale, and guest vocalists pay tribute to a pillar of the Great American Songbook. Enjoy Irving Berlin classics including “Count Your Blessings,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “God Bless America,” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com