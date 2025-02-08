Isidore String Quartet at the Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Isidore String Quartet at the Norton Center for the Arts
Comprised of recent Juilliard graduates, this New York City-based ensemble approaches the established as if it were brand new, and the new as if it were firmly established.
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
