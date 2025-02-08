Isidore String Quartet at the Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Isidore String Quartet at the Norton Center for the Arts

Comprised of recent Juilliard graduates, this New York City-based ensemble approaches the established as if it were brand new, and the new as if it were firmly established.

For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Info

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music
859.236.4692
Google Calendar - Isidore String Quartet at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2025-02-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Isidore String Quartet at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2025-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Isidore String Quartet at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2025-02-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Isidore String Quartet at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2025-02-08 19:00:00 ical