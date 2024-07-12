× Expand Photography by Ryan Peters IAHYSI Billboard V0 Allegro Dance Project company dancers

It's All How You Spin It - MoonDance Amphitheater

Don't Miss Allegro Dance Project's 10th Anniversary summer season!

“It's All How You Spin It” Lexington, KY- July 12th - 13th (rain date on July 14th) at the Moondance Amphitheater ~ 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington KY 40513

“10th Anniversary Celebration Lexington, KY – August 10th at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center ~ 141 E Main Street, Lexington KY 40507

Allegro Dance Project is celebrating 10 years of inclusive and accessible dance with two exciting performance offerings this summer! Both shows will feature contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music. Participants from their Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will join our company dancers on stage for the opening and/or final numbers of the show as a celebration of inclusion! Both events will also include a silent auction to help raise support for Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing free dance outreach for 1,000+ children with specific needs throughout central Kentucky each season!

It's All How You Spin It premieres at the Moondance Amphitheater Friday, July 12th and Saturday, July 13th (with a rain date on Sunday, July 14th). Explore different perspectives, conspiracy theories and the endless quest for truth through this all-new show! Gates, silent auction and food trucks open at 7pm and the performance begins at 8pm. Tickets are general admission (bring your own lawn chairs or blanket for seating). Free parking is permitted in business lots near the Moondance after 6pm. Reduced/free ticket options available when you order tickets in advance, including a limited number of Cultural Pass admissions (accepted for July shows only).

10th Anniversary Celebration at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center at 2pm & 7:30pm on Saturday, August 10th. Look back at Allegro's first 10 years of programming and revisit some of their most beloved repertoire for a memorable celebration at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center on August 10th.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, please visit www.allegrodanceproject.org

About Allegro Dance Project

Allegro Dance Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit contemporary dance company founded in 2014 by Jeana Klevene. Each season, inclusive and accessible dance outreach, classes and performance opportunities are provided for hundreds of children with specific needs and the professional company provides paid contracts for talented dancers, aerial artists and musicians.

To learn more, please call 715.252.6137 or visit allegrodanceproject.org