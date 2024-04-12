J.H. Leigh | Shapes, Stick Figures and Color - Lexington Arts League

J.H. Leigh | Shapes, Stick Figures and Color | April 12 - May 31 The first intention of these works is to lead the viewer to discover the figure in the arrangement of lines and shapes on the canvas, but, as more canvases were painted, characters began to emerge fully assembled in simple narratives. It is hoped these artworks will spark a memory or, at least, the recognition of the emotion in the scenario on the canvas. Purposefully, the composition is kept simple and the shapes, lines and color are allowed to set the scene.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

