JAMEY JOHNSON - What A View Tour at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

 Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JAMEY JOHNSON is bringing his “WHAT A VIEW TOUR” to The DAM on Saturday, July 27, 2024, with special guest Drake White. Gates to the venue will open at 5:30 pm*, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
270.298.0036
