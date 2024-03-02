JOE NICHOLS - Paramount Arts Center

Operating as a non-profit organization since 1972, the Paramount Arts Center prides itself on presenting the best programming available to us. The theater has seating for 1417 people and an average of 120 performances per year. Approximately 250,000 individuals attend these events with an economic impact to the community that exceeds $6 million annually!

For more information, please visit paramountartscenter.com/