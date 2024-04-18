Jack "Goose" Givens presents They Call Me Goose - Carmichael's Bookstore Louisville

Jack "Goose" Givens presents They Call Me Goose: My Life in Kentucky Basketball and Beyond

Event date:

Thursday, April 18, 2024 - 7:00pm

2720 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Carmichael's Bookstore is excited to host JACK "GOOSE" GIVENS for his new book, They Call Me Goose: My Life in Kentucky Basketball and Beyond.

About the Book:

When Jack "Goose" Givens first walked onto the basketball court at Lexington's Douglass Park for the legendary Dirt Bowl league, it was the beginning of one of the most illustrious sports careers in Kentucky history. After being named 1974's Mr. Basketball for the state of Kentucky as a high school senior, Givens signed with the University of Kentucky and went on to amass a string of achievements that place him among the all-time greats in NCAA college basketball—most notably leading UK to the 1978 NCAA Men's National Championship with his 41-point performance against the Duke Blue Devils in that historic game—and being named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player for that year.

They Call Me Goose: My Life in Kentucky Basketball and Beyond is an intimate and all-encompassing look at the life and career of the basketball legend, from growing up in a housing project in Lexington, his success with UK men's basketball through his years with NBA's Atlanta Hawks and the Japan Basketball Association, his career as a college and NBA television color analyst, to his recent appointment as a commentator for the UK Sports Network. Givens shares personal and endearing stories from his childhood—how he was initially interested in baseball instead of basketball, the summers spent with his grandmother in Danville, Kentucky, and the teachers and coaches who guided and supported him along his journey. He also speaks candidly about his experiences with poverty, ruinous financial debt, the blowback from sexual assault allegations, and how his faith and his family helped sustain him through hardships and challenges. In collaboration with journalist Doug Brunk, Givens presents fans with the powerful story of a husband, father, mentor, businessman, and ambassador for Kentucky—who also just happens to be an iconic sports legend.

About the Author:

Jack "Goose" Givens, formerly an American collegiate and professional basketball player, spent many years working as a broadcaster and real estate developer. He currently serves as the vice president of business development and external affairs at Bowlin Group and as a radio color analyst for the UK Sports Network. He lives in Georgetown, Kentucky, with his wife, Linda. They have two children and four

