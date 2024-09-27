Jackyl at SKyPAC at SKyPAC

It’s been three decades since Jackyl shot out of Georgia spewing equal parts hard rock, heavy metal and Southern rock. They’ve never stopped touring or recording, and with 9.2 million views (and growing) of “Lumberjack Song” on YouTube, the quartet are earning rabid new fans daily. The August 2022 release of Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot cements and furthers Jackyl’s no-holds-barred legacy. Or as Dupree, with his unquenchable energy, exclaims, “Thirty years on and we’re still celebrating the fundamentals of rock ‘n’ roll, so Get All Up In It!”

