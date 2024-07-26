Jamie Green  |  Expressions in Wood - Lexington Arts League

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Jamie Green  |  Expressions in Wood  |  July 26 - September 20     Jamie's work explores the balance between artistry and nature. Working in a variety of wood species, he creates abstract sculptures that balance form and flow. His work lacks symbolic representation, leaving the viewer to feel and interpret the artwork themselves.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/

859.254.7024
