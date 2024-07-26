Jamie Green | Expressions in Wood - Lexington Arts League

Jamie Green | Expressions in Wood | July 26 - September 20 Jamie's work explores the balance between artistry and nature. Working in a variety of wood species, he creates abstract sculptures that balance form and flow. His work lacks symbolic representation, leaving the viewer to feel and interpret the artwork themselves.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

