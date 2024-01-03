Caravan Comedy Contest Qualifier - Louisville

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

Jan. 3 Caravan Comedy Contest qualifier

Join us at The Caravan Comedy Club for the opening round of the Caravan Comedy Contest.

12 comics will be doing their best to make you laugh and get to the finals.

The Caravan Comedy Contest winner will get a paid feature spot at The Caravan and Krackpots in Ohio and a cash prize.

The audience helps decide who advances.

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
